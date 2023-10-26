IHC stops arrest of Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar until next week

Illegal citizens in Pakistan to be kept in holding centers after Nov 1The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stopped authorities from arresting PTI’s Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar in any further case, until the next week.

The court conducted a hearing regarding an application filed by Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar against the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) order. The case was presided over by Justice Babar Sattar. However, the notable absence of lawyer Babar Awan, who had previously presented arguments at the last hearing, was observed, and an assistant lawyer represented the case in court.

During the proceedings, the court summoned the Additional Attorney General to provide insights into the MPO application filed in Islamabad. Justice Babar Sattar requested the Additional Attorney General to either present arguments or submit a written reply regarding the matter.Additional AG Manoor Iqbal Dogal appeared in the court, and the court questioned the reasons for the federal government’s reluctance to engage with the court.However, the court expressed its concern, noting that the matter had been pending for two months, and a week should have been sufficient to decide on it. headtopics.com

The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing of the case until the following week, while preventing the arrest of PTI leaders till the next hearing.

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

Japan to extend fuel subsidies until April next year as inflation acceleratesBOJ goes for bond-buying operation to slow a rise in government bond yields مزید پڑھ ⮕

Alvi says president will continue his duty until next president electedPresident Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is in search of a new narrative lure its supporters and voters. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shahid Afridi blasts Pakistan fielding, says Babar Azam needs to set the toneShahid Afridi, a former captain of Pakistan and all-round player, opened up on Tuesday following his country's record eight-wicket loss to مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC extends Nawaz Sharif’s bail in Al-Azizia, Avenfield references till Oct 26Islamabad High Court (IHC) extends Nawaz Sharif's bail in Al-Azizia, Avenfield references till October 26. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Imran Khan’s plea against jail trial in cipher case rejectedThe Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected an intra-court appeal filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan challenging his jail trial in the cipher case. مزید پڑھ ⮕

First IMF review: IMF team due next week for $3 bln loan reviewAn International Monetary Fund mission will visit Pakistan on Nov 2 to discuss the first review of the current three billion dollars Standby Arrangement (SBA), the lender's resident representative said. مزید پڑھ ⮕