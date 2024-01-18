Online Vehicle Verification Service in Pakistan

The Motor Transport Management Information System (MTMIS) offers an Online Vehicle Verification Service for Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).However, Balochistan does not have a centralized system yet. Additionally, the MTMIS system allows users to access services like Online Registration and Online Token Tax Payment.

These services are facilitated through the Excise and Taxation Departments of the respective provinces or their official applications on Android or iOS platforms.Online Vehicle Verification allows you to check details for any vehicle by providing basic information, which includes the registration number or the owner’s Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number where applicable.The Vehicle Verification service is available for all provinces in the country and easily accessible through the Excise Department’s Website or Application.Through the online vehicle verification services, individuals have the ability to check information about both private and commercial motor cars and motorbike





BOLNETWORK » / 🏆 9. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Pakistan Seçim Komisyonu, PTI'nin parti içi seçimlerini geçersiz ilan ettiPakistan Seçim Komisyonu (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tarafından yapılan parti içi seçimlerin geçersiz olduğunu ilan etti ve seçim sembolü olan 'yarağı' geri çekti.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

13 parties delisted for not holding intra-party electionsPakistan introduces national credit guarantee company for SMEs

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

Pakistan Borsası Kırmızı Bölgede İşlem GörüyorSeçimlere bağlı ekonomik belirsizlik ve faiz indirimlerinin olası gecikmesi nedeniyle küresel para piyasalarında ABD dolarının güçlenmesiyle Pakistan Borsası Salı günü kırmızı bölgede işlem gördü.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Peshawar Yüksek Mahkemesi, PTI'ye yarasa sembolünü geri verdiPeshawar Yüksek Mahkemesi, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) partisine seçim sembolü olarak yarasa verilmesine izin veren kararı geri getirdi.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

PML-N, İslamabad ve Pencap Bölgesi için Aday Listesini AçıkladıPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Şubat 8 genel seçimleri için İslamabad ve çoğu Pencap bölgesi için aday listesini açıkladı.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israel's conscientious objector sent to prison for refusing army serviceIsrael's first conscientious objector since the start of its war against Hamas, Tal Mitnick, was sent to prison after refusing to serve in the army. A small group of Israelis are refusing to take part in the "oppression of the Palestinians" by refusing to serve in the Gaza conflict.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »