US military carries out strikes in Yemen as Houthi attacks disrupt Red Sea shipping

The US military carried out new strikes in Yemen on Tuesday against anti-ship ballistic missiles in a Houthi-controlled part of the country as a missile struck a Greek-owned vessel in the Red Sea. Disruptions to Red Sea shipping caused by Houthi attacks will push up prices of consumer goods in Europe in particular, an executive from port and freight operator DP World said as the impact on commerce increased.

Attacks by the Houthis on ships in the region since November have affected companies and alarmed major powers - an escalation of Israel's more than three-month-old war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza. The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians and have threatened to expand its attacks to include US ships in response to American and British strikes on its sites in Yemen. In a bid to cut off their funding and supply of weapons, US President Joe Biden's administration plans to put Houthi rebels back on a U.S. list of terrorist organizations, two US officials told Reuter





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Israel Carries Out Deadly Strikes in Syria Targeting Iran's Weapons LifelineIsrael is carrying out an unprecedented wave of deadly strikes in Syria targeting cargo trucks, infrastructure and people involved in Iran's weapons lifeline to its proxies in the region, six sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

US and Europe diplomats aim to stop Gaza war spilloverUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Europe's senior diplomat Josep Borrell began a new diplomatic push to stop spillover from the Gaza war into Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon and Red Sea shipping lanes.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

US military's X-37B spaceplane launches on seventh mission atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocketThe US military's secretive X-37B robot spaceplane blasted off from Florida on its seventh mission, the first launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket capable of delivering it to a higher orbit than ever before.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Houthi İsyanları Kızıldeniz'deki Gemilere SaldırdıHouthi isyancılar en az 21 drone ve füze fırlatarak Kızıldeniz'deki gemilere saldırdı. Endişeler yakıt fiyatlarında artış olabileceği yönünde.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

Houthi Milisleri, ABD Donanması ve Ticari Gemilere Yaklaşan İnsansız Yüzey Aracını PatlattıHouthi kontrolündeki Yemen'den fırlatılan silahlı bir insansız yüzey aracı, Perşembe günü Kızıldeniz'deki ABD Donanması ve ticari gemilere 'birkaç mil' mesafeye kadar yaklaştıktan sonra patladı. Beyaz Saray ve bir dizi ortak ülke, İran destekli milis grubuna saldırıları durdurma veya potansiyel askeri eylemle karşı karşıya kalma konusunda son bir uyarıda bulunduktan sadece birkaç saat sonra.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Blinken carries Arab message to Israel: keep Palestinian state hope aliveUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his latest mission to rein in the Gaza war, told Israeli leaders on Tuesday there was still a chance of winning acceptance from their Arab neighbours, if they create a path to a viable Palestinian state.

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »