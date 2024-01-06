Israel's conscientious objector sent to prison for refusing army service

On December 26, Israel's first conscientious objector since the start of its war against Hamas, Tal Mitnick, was sent to prison after refusing to serve in the army. Mitnick, however, is not alone. A small group of Israelis are refusing to take part in the "oppression of the Palestinians" by refusing to serve in the Gaza conflict. FRANCE 24 met with some of them in Israel. Young people refusing to serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are known as "refuseniks" in Israel.

The term dates from the Soviet era and once referred to Jews denied the right to emigrate to Israel from the Soviet bloc. Although military service in the Jewish state is compulsory for both men and women – with many seeing it as an important part of their national identity – the refuseniks are increasingly speaking out. “On February 25th (my enlistment date) ... I will refuse to enlist and go to military jail for it,” Sofia Orr, an 18-year-old Israeli woman, told FRANCE 24 in the Pardes Hanna-Karkur municipality of the Haifa distric





