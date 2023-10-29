Matthew Perry's ironic last Instagram post before death leaves fans shocked

Just five days before his death, Matthew posted a picture of himself on Instagram calming in his home’s Jacuzzi.Ironically, as per reports that Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at the home, and no drugs were found at the scene.“His last post from 5 days ago is of him in his hot tub. And he died in his hot tub. How eerie is that.”

Matthew also posted a video of the moon with no sound, at the same day of last post on his Instagram handle.A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4) He was best known for his longtime role as ‘Chandler Bing’ in the most successful series “Friends,” which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.Hania Aamir’s unique wedding style ‘Bride without Groom’ creates spark“Don’t worry if you have a broken heart”, Sajal Aly inspired by Shah Rukh KhanFans agitated on Sarwat Gilani’s pregnancy announcement with male pals

