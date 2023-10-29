'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies aged 54

Perry, a key figure in the iconic 'Friends' that ran from 1994 to 2004, faced well-documented struggles with addiction throughout his years of success. Despite battling with painkillers and alcohol, Perry remained a fan favourite for his portrayal of the witty Chandler Bing in the show, which gained a massive global following.

The actor's health woes, including a burst colon in 2018 linked to substance abuse that required multiple surgeries and the use of a colostomy bag for months after, were detailed in his memoir 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing', published last year. Perry underwent numerous detox attempts and spent millions in his quest for sobriety.

Perry dedicated the book to"all of the sufferers out there," and wrote in the prologue:"I should be dead." He wrote:"People would be surprised to know that I have mostly been sober since 2001. Save for about sixty or seventy little mishaps over the years." headtopics.com

Reports from TMZ, the first to break the news, mentioned that no drugs were found at the scene, and Perry was discovered by his assistant, who promptly called 911. "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!!" wrote Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 television movie "Parallel Lives". "May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!"

His mother was a Canadian journalist, serving as the press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, while his father was an American actor. Perry, the youngest lead actor cast for 'Friends', negotiated a substantial salary alongside his co-stars for the show's 236-episode run. Despite the enduring appeal of the series, marked by a lucrative reunion episode in 2021, Perry's passing marks the end of an era. headtopics.com

