Mother wins case to get sons out of home since they didn't help, contribute

The mom had tried to convince her sons to move out. She had helped them when they were jobless and expected them to leave once they found work.They didn't help with chores, didn't contribute to household expenses, and often returned home late at night.Judge Simona Caterbi sympathized with her and ruled in her favour.

The court recognized that while the sons were unemployed, it was the mother's responsibility to support them.The judge's decision emphasized that there's no law giving grown-up children an absolute right to stay in their parents' home against their parents' wishes.Tessori discusses political landscape with President Alvi, PM Kakar

