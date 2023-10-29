End of an era: Celebrities mourn death of Matthew Perry

Perry’s 'Friends' co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played his on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice on the hit show, shared on Instagram that she felt"so very blessed by every creative moment" the two shared. Mira Sorvino, who starred with the"troubled soul" Perry in the 1994 TV ensemble movie 'Parallel Lives', described his humour as “singular” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — Perry’s elementary school classmate — also posted a tribute on his X account, saying the actor's passing was"shocking and saddening".

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.Meanwhile, Rumer Willis shared a memory of her time with Perry and her father, Bruce Willis, on the sets of 'The Whole Nine Yards' and 'The Whole Ten Yards'. headtopics.com

“He was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much,” she wrote on her Instagram story. Bollywood stars were equally saddened over the loss of the renowned actor, who was an integral part of childhoods and teens of many around the world.

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies aged 54First responders discovered Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his home مزید پڑھ ⮕

Matthew Wade to lead Aussies in T20I series against IndiaAustralia has revealed its 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, set to kick off on November 23 in Vishakapatnam. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Eight Indians awarded death penalty by Qatar CourtA court in Qatar has awarded death sentence to eight ex-servicemen of the Indian Navy. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistani mission in London observes Oct 27 as black dayHigh Commissioner urges international action to end human rights abuses in IIOJK مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel continues pounding Gaza as it claims to hit 150 'underground targets'Hamas has pledged to confront Israeli attacks with 'full force'; Erdogan demands end to 'madness' مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel knocks out Gaza communications as worldwide protests call for end to warIsrael knocks out Gaza communications as worldwide protests call for end to war مزید پڑھ ⮕