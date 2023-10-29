Matthew Perry, ‘Friends’ Actor, Dies at 54 in Apparent Drowning

LAPD investigated his death with no signs of foul play.sadly drowned at home in Pacific Palisades at the age of 54. At 4:07 p.m. local time, a 911 call reported a water issue, prompting Los Angeles first responders to arrive. However, there were no indications of foul play, therefore the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division handled the matter as a death inquiry.

In addition to “Friends,” Perry has appearances in a number of well-known television programs, including “The West Wing” and “Scrubs.” His battle with addiction, which he chronicled in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” characterized his post-“Friends” years.

His comic genius and the lasting impact he leaves behind were remembered by Hollywood and fans worldwide as they lamented his passing. The networks that aired "Friends," Warner Bros. Television and NBC, honored Perry's significant influence on the entertainment business and the joy he offered to many people.

