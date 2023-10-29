Matthew Perry's chilling last post on Instagram just days before death

On the same day, the actor published another post -- just a video of the moon. However, the caption was a bit chilling. It read:"Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you?" . Years ago, he went into a coma with a 2% survival rate following an opioid overdose.

While he pulled through, he underwent many surgeries and spent considerable time going through recovery.However, first responders reported no drugs on the scene and that the incident did not seem to be the result of foul play.Babar Azam hails Kohli, Rohit, Williamson as inspirational batsmen

End of an era: Celebrities mourn death of Matthew PerryPerry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54. مزید پڑھ ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies aged 54First responders discovered Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his home مزید پڑھ ⮕

Indian former navy officers sentenced to death by QatarIndian former navy officers sentenced to death by Qatar. The eight officers were arrested last year on alleged spying charges. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Eight Indians awarded death penalty by Qatar CourtA court in Qatar has awarded death sentence to eight ex-servicemen of the Indian Navy. مزید پڑھ ⮕

People to approach grievance commission before courtsGrievance Commission is mandated to make decisions on applications within 15 days مزید پڑھ ⮕

Matthew Wade to lead Aussies in T20I series against IndiaAustralia has revealed its 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, set to kick off on November 23 in Vishakapatnam. مزید پڑھ ⮕