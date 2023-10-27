Eight Indians awarded death penalty by Qatar Court

It is pertinent to mention that ex-officials of the Indian Navy were sent to jail last year on charges of spying for Israel against Qatar.The Indian intelligence officials had been working on a sensitive project of manufacturing small submarines in the Dahra Global Technologies company.Indian naval spy agents, include Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Birendra Kumar Verma, Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Purnendu Tiwari, Sugunakar Pakala, Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Rajesh.

The International community will have to take notice of these nefarious and heinous tactics of India.

