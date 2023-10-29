Pakistan calls on international community to exert pressure on Israel for ceasefire

Gaza Crisis: Pakistan Urges World To Pressure Israel For ‘Immediate Cease-Fire’Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani urged the international community to pressure Israel into announcing an “immediate cease-fire”. The Caretaker Foreign Minister said, Pakistan calls on international community to exert pressure on Israel to respect UN Resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel-Palestine War: UNGA Resolution Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In GazaThe United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was strongly supported by Pakistan. The Resolution was proposed by 22 Arab countries and presented by Jordan. 120 votes came in favor of the resolution, 14 countries, including the United States, Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine at UN calls for immediate ceasefireNew York: Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the ted Nations (UN), strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestine. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan calls Israel’s brutal actions against Palestinians in besieged Gaza as ‘veritable genocide’Pakistan reiterated in UNGA its strong condemnation of the collective punishment of Gaza’s entire Palestinian population by Israel مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA, PSO reach agreement to resume flight operation at earliestThe Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have reached an agreement to cater the issue of halted flight operation. مزید پڑھ ⮕

PIA’s four boeing planes grounded amid financial crisisFour Boeing 777 aircraft belonging to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been grounded due to the financial constraints faced by the airline. مزید پڑھ ⮕