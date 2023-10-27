Pakistan calls Israel’s brutal actions against Palestinians in besieged Gaza as ‘veritable genocide’

Mahatir says India, Israel want to change demographic composition of Kashmir & PalestineUNITED NATIONS: Pakistan on Friday reiterated in the UN General Assembly its strong condemnation of the collective punishment of Gaza’s entire Palestinian population by Israeli Occupation forces, saying it amounts to “war crimes and crimes against humanity” as well as a “veritable genocide.”

“We are witnessing a human tragedy of epic proportions unfold in front of our eyes,” the Pakistani envoy told delegates in the Assembly’s iconic hall. Entire families and neighbourhoods have been wiped out, Ambassador Akram said, adding the essential lifelines of Palestinian people – water, food, fuel – have been cut off. Over a million have been internally displaced. And, even those displaced, cannot hide from Israeli bombs, with forty percent of Gaza city destroyed.

Key issues in the draft include calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce”, as well as “demands” that all parties comply with international humanitarian law and for “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” provision of essential supplies and services into the Gaza Strip. headtopics.com

An amendment has been proposed by Canada that “unequivocally rejects and condemns the attacks by Hamas” in Israel starting 7 October and the taking of hostages.Noting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ efforts since the outbreak of conflict and his warming about the risk of its spreading, He said, “We are repelled by the crude and disrespectful Israeli response to the Secretary-General’s circumspect and valid views,” referring to Israeli diplomats attacks on the UN chief.

” I am sure all of us are also appalled at the vicious and callous way that the Palestinians are being slaughtered – by cowardly aerial bombardment and long-range artillery– they are being crucified not by a militant organization but by the government, which claims to be democratic. headtopics.com

