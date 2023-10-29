Gaza Crisis: Pakistan Urges World To Pressure Israel For ‘Immediate Cease-Fire’

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani urged the international community to pressure Israel into announcing an “immediate cease-fire”.

The Caretaker Foreign Minister said, Pakistan calls on international community to exert pressure on Israel to respect UN Resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire. In this hour of darkness we must not lose sight of plight of innocent Palestinians, the Caretaker Foreign Minister wrote on social media platform X.His comments came as Gaza continued to be under a near-total communications blackout imposed since Friday night amid intense bombardment.

