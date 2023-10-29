Israel-Palestine War: UNGA Resolution Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

It was strongly supported by Pakistan.120 votes came in favor of the resolution, 14 countries, including the United States, Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution. 45 countries did not participate in the voting.As a result of this Resolution, the division in western countries is clear.

France voted in favor of this initiative. Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom did not participate in the voting, while Austria and The United States voted against. The document calls for immediate supplies of water, food, medical supplies, fuel and electricity, and unhindered access for the UN mission and other Aid Agencies to the Palestinians.Another Indian Conspiracy Exposed: 5 Neelum Valley Men Feared Killed By In ...EU Summit: Leaders Calls For Humanitarian Corridors For Gaza ...

UN Resolution: General Assembly passed a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in GazaThe United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution was proposed by 22 Arab countries and presented by Jordan. 120 votes came in favor of the resolution, 14 countries, including the United States, Israel and Austria, voted against the resolution. مزید پڑھ ⮕

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce between Israel and HamasUNGA overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine at UN calls for immediate ceasefireNew York: Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the ted Nations (UN), strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestine. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Palestine-Israel War: Who Out Of Touch With Staff, Health Facilities In Gaza : TedrosThe World Health Organization is out of touch with its staff and health facilities in Gaza. Who Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on social media platform x, the blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel knocks out Gaza communications as worldwide protests call for end to warIsrael knocks out Gaza communications as worldwide protests call for end to war مزید پڑھ ⮕

Israel Vs Palestine War Latest News | BOL News Headlines At 8 AM | Gaza Current SituationLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines مزید پڑھ ⮕