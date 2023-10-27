PIA’s four boeing planes grounded amid financial crisis

Four Boeing 777 aircraft belonging to PIA have been grounded due to the financial constraints faced by the airline.

Among these grounded planes, two had already been sitting idle for some time, according to reliable sources. These aircraft, registered with the codes BGL and DHW, had fallen victim to neglect due to insufficient funds.

The financial demands of maintaining these large aircraft were staggering, with sources estimating that each plane required between 30 to 40 million dollars for much-needed repairs.One of them was in the midst of a C-check, a rigorous maintenance process to ensure safety and airworthiness. headtopics.com

While, the other aircraft was also undergoing clearance procedures, indicating that efforts were underway to get them back in the air.Known for their capability to fly non-stop across the globe, these planes were a symbol of the airline’s international reach and ambitions.

The grounding of these planes not only posed operational challenges for PIA but also raised concerns about the broader implications for Karachi and the airline’s role in connecting the city with destinations around the world. headtopics.com

