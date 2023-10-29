Siraj says Muslim rulers fail to fulfil their duty on Palestine’s issue

ISLAMABAD: Amir Jamaat-i-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that the Muslim rulers have not fulfilled their duty which has been assigned to them by Allah Almighty.

On the other hand, the USA and western powers are openly and fully helping Israel, which is bombing residences, hospitals, schools and mosques. He expressed these views while addressing a a protest march in Islamabad on Sunday to condemn Israel’s brutal aggression in Gaza and overt US support for it.

Siraj appreciated Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan for holding a rally of millions in Turkey in favour of Palestinians and against Israel whereas Pakistani rulers are baton-charging the Muslims, who are gathering to express their solidarity their oppressed Palestinian brothers in Islamabad. headtopics.com

He maintained that the Jihad of Bait-e-Al Muqaddas (Jerusalem) is not the issue of only Arab countries but it is responsibility of the entire Muslim Ummah.He recalled that the people of Pakistan have sent more than 100000 petitions to the UN and demanded an end to atrocities on Palestine, but the whole world turned their deaf ears to the plight of beleaguered Palestinians.

