Maine shooting victims Father & son out for bowling night.The police had not yet released the names of the victims.The recent shooting attacks in Lewiston, Maine, claimed the lives of several individuals, including a father and his teenage son, as well as a bar employee at his workplace.

While the police had not yet released the names of the victims, some information about them has been provided by their families:Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were fatally shot at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley. They were spending the evening with their bowling league, according to Bill’s brother Rob Young.Tricia Asselin, aged 53, was attempting to call 911 when she was shot and killed at the bowling alley.

He mentioned that his son and his friend protected their wives and young children during the attack by making sure they were safe and then confronting the shooter. The historical society highlighted that the two men were actively involved in volunteering for the organization, including visiting older residents and recording their histories. headtopics.com

