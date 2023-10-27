Maine hunt for Lewiston mass shooter goes to another night

The manhunt for suspected mass shooter Robert R. Card in Maine continued into the early hours of Friday, with law enforcement agencies extending their round-the-clock search.
Officials strongly urged residents to stay indoors for their safety as they conducted the search, which unfolded on live television Thursday night. Lewiston and neighboring communities were significantly impacted by the search operation, with most businesses closed, minimal traffic on the streets, and heightened security around the hospital where many of the shooting victims received treatment.
Photographs of a bearded man in a brown hooded sweatshirt and jeans, armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle, were circulated by the police at the crime scenes. The tragic events deeply affected towns throughout Androscoggin County, where residents were placed under shelter-in-place orders. This incident adds to the growing list of U.S. communities that have experienced gun-related mass shootings.According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, The number of shootings in the U.S. involving four or more people being shot is on track to reach 679 in 2023, up from 647 in 2022. headtopics.com
Among the victims were Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron, who were killed at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, as confirmed by Bill’s brother, Rob Young. Maine has relatively lax gun regulations, with around half of its adults living in households with firearms, based on a 2020 study by RAND Corporation.