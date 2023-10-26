At least 22 killed & many injured in Lewiston, Maine shootings

At least 22 were killed & many injured in Lewiston, Maine shootings.Local authorities swiftly responded to the unfolding crisis.

A mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, has resulted in at least 22 fatalities and numerous others injured on Wednesday night. This devastating incident unfolded at multiple locations, including Sparetime Recreation, Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, and a Walmart distribution center.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the unfolding crisis. Maine State Police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the presence of an active shooter. They issued urgent safety instructions, urging residents to stay indoors, secure their doors, and remain vigilant. headtopics.com

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office released images of a suspect believed to be linked to the shootings, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual. The suspect is described as a bearded man in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans, seen holding a rifle.The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston categorized the incident as a “mass casualty, mass shooter event” and is collaborating with neighboring hospitals to care for the wounded.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation and is receiving regular updates from Washington. Maine Governor Janet Mills expressed her condolences to the victims and their families, confirming that she had been briefed on the situation. headtopics.com

This tragic incident marks the deadliest mass shooting in the United States since May 2022, when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, resulting in the loss of 19 children and two teachers, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

