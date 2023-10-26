Maine shootings: City put in lockdown after mass shootings

Lewiston City was put in lockdown after mass shootings.Local authorities swiftly responded to the unfolding crisis.A shocked Lewiston resident recounted the city’s lockdown following mass shootings that reportedly resulted in a tragic toll of at least 16 fatalities and numerous injuries.
She described the journey back home as filled with a constant stream of sirens, helicopters, and police activity. It was an unprecedented level of commotion for the city, which left her visibly distressed.
Reflecting on the situation, she said, "It's horrible. We always say it's not a matter of when but if, and you just don't think that's ever going to happen – and it did." Lewiston, with a population of fewer than 40,000 people, is relatively small, but Cooke noted that the presence of two hospitals in the city was a fortunate circumstance.
Dumont recounted how her father, a retired police officer, quickly took action, guiding their family to safety in a corner of the bowling alley. Nichoel Wyman Arel, who was driving past the bowling alley during the shooting, shared her observations.She mentioned seeing an individual who appeared to be covered in blood but couldn’t ascertain the extent of their injuries. Her young daughter was with her at the time, and the incident understandably left her frightened.
