Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the impact on Acapulco as “disastrous.”Mexico’s government reported on Thursday that Hurricane Otis claimed the lives of at least 27 people, making it one of the most powerful storms to strike the country.

Otis, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall in Mexico on Wednesday, causing severe flooding, roof damage to homes and hotels, submerged vehicles, disrupted communications, and cut off road and air access to Acapulco, a city with a population of nearly 900,000.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the impact on Acapulco as “disastrous.” The hurricane’s winds reached a powerful 165 miles per hour (266 kph) as it unexpectedly intensified off the Pacific coast.

Erik Lozoya, a professional magician, recounted the terrifying experience of enduring the hurricane with his wife and two young daughters in an Acapulco hotel room. The hurricane caused significant damage to buildings in downtown Acapulco, and reports of looting circulated on Mexican media, though their accuracy couldn’t be immediately confirmed. headtopics.com

The individuals still missing are believed to be members of the navy, according to President Lopez Obrador, who traveled to Acapulco by road, facing multiple delays and vehicle changes as the storm disrupted transportation.On Thursday afternoon, the government announced that the air traffic control tower at Acapulco’s international airport had resumed operations, and an air bridge to facilitate tourist travel to Mexico City would be in operation from Friday.

The aftermath of Hurricane Otis has raised concerns about the impact of climate change, which many scientists believe will lead to more frequent extreme weather events. Guerrero state Governor Evelyn Salgado characterized the storm as “totally devastating,” with 80% of the city’s hotels affected. Efforts were underway to restore electricity and drinking water services. headtopics.com

