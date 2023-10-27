Maine hunts for Army reservist suspected of killing 18 in Lewiston

LEWISTON (Reuters) - Police on Thursday searched the woods, waterways and towns of Maine for a U.S. Army reservist wanted in connection with the mass shootings that killed 18 people and wounded 13 more the previous night at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston.

Police circulated photographs of a bearded man in a brown hooded sweatshirt and jeans at one of the crime scenes armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle. Hundreds of officers from an array of agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard joined the search, and neighboring Canada said its border officers were on alert.

Card's trail led to Lisbon, about 7 miles (11 km) to the southeast, where Maine State Police found a white SUV they believe Card used to get away and parked at a boat launch on the river. Public records showed he has three watercraft registrations: two Sea-Doos and a Bayliner. headtopics.com

A Maine law enforcement bulletin described Card as a trained firearms instructor who recently said he had been hearing voices and had other mental health issues. Guns are lightly regulated in Maine, where about half of all adults live in a household with a gun, according to a 2020 study by RAND Corporation. Maine does not require a permit to buy or carry a gun, and it does not have so-called "red flag" laws seen in some other states that allow law enforcement to temporarily disarm people deemed to be dangerous.

"I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles, like the one used by the perpetrator of this mass killing my hometown," Golden told a news conference. Rick Goddard, 44, who lives across the street from Card's father's farm in Bowdoin, said Card was a gun enthusiast who otherwise kept a low profile. The last time he saw Card he was helping his father cut hay on their farm. headtopics.com

