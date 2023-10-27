Indian Army Try To Intrude Into Zafarwal: Pak Army Warded Off The Indian Drone

Indian Army on Thursday night tried to intrude into Zafarwal area with help of Quadcopter drone and Pakistan Army took timely action, warded off the drone.

Indian Border Forces started unprovoked firing in Zafarwal sector that caused damage to civilian population in the area.LESCO Anti-Power Theft Operation: 265 Illegal Connections Disconnected, 168 FIR ...

Qatar sentences eight Indian Navy officials to deathA court in Qatar has sentenced eight former Indian Navy officials to death, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Why Qatar sentenced eight Indian Navy officials to death?A court in Qatar has sentenced eight former Indian Navy officials to death, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Arrest Of Eight Indian Spies In Qatar: Qatari Court Sentences Ex-Indian Naval Officials To DeathA Qatari Court announced death sentence for eight Indian Navy Personnel who had been arrested in august last year on charges of spying on a Submarine Program on behalf of Israel. The Indian nationals were taken into custody in August last year in an alleged case of espionage. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pakistan foils India's infiltration bid in Zafarwal sectorPakistani forces responded promptly to unprovoked firing by Indian troops مزید پڑھ ⮕

Qatari court awards death penalty to 8 former Indian navy personnel over espionageQatari court awards death penalty to 8 former Indian navy personnel over espionage مزید پڑھ ⮕

Won't let Pakistanis safety, security to be compromised: Army chiefWon’t let Pakistanis safety, security to be compromised: Army chief مزید پڑھ ⮕