UAE Air Chief Meets PAF Chief: Matters Of Geo-Strategic Environment, Regional Security Discussed

A High Level Delegation, led by Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al-Alawi, Commander Of The Air Force And Air Defence Of The United Arab Emirates, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief Of The Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

