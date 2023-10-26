Arrest Of Eight Indian Spies In Qatar: Qatari Court Sentences Ex-Indian Naval Officials To Death

A Qatari Court announced death sentence for eight Indian Navy Personnel who had been arrested in august last year on charges of spying on a Submarine Program on behalf of Israel.Last year, Qatar’s Intelligence Agency arrested the Indian national from their homes working for a defence services provider company in Qatar.

New Delhi has had consular access to the eight prisoners and has tried to secure their release, but has been told by Doha that evidence suggests the former officers passed on intelligence to Israel.Palestine-Israel Conflict: Saudi Crown Prince Discusses Gaza Crisis With Biden ...

