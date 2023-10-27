Senate Session: Senate Unanimously Passes Resolution To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

In connection with Kashmir Black Day, Senate unanimously passed a Resolution condemning Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Jammu And Kashmir and express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethern.
The Senate Session held at Parliament House Islamabad presided over by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. The Resolution was tabled by Senator Kamil Ali Agha that called for resolving the dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people and holding free and fair plebiscite in accordance with UN Resolutions.
The Session was requisitioned by both leader of the House and opposition in Senate and Senators of different political divides to discuss situation in Gaza. However, at the outset of the Session, Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani pointed out the traditions of the House and requested to discuss the services of late Senators Rana Maqbool Ahmed and S.M. Zafar. headtopics.com
To which Chairman Senate ruled to discuss situation in Gaza on Monday and dedicate the Session to discuss services of the late Senators. Taking part in the discussion, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti paid tributes to the services of late Senator Rana Maqbool and Senior Politician Late S. M. Zafar. He said Rana Maqbool was one of the finest and seasoned lawmakers.
Speaking in Senate, the interior minister also recognized the sacrifices being rendered by security personnel in the fight against terrorism. Other Senators also paid tributes to the services and contributions of Rana Maqbool and S.M. Zafar and extended condolences to the bereaved families. headtopics.com
The House also passed a resolution to pay tributes to the late Senators. At the outset, the house offered Fateha for the departed souls.