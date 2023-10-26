Qatari court awards death penalty to 8 former Indian navy personnel over espionage

NEW DELHI (Reuters / APP) - A Qatari court has announced the death penalty for eight Indians arrested in the country last year, the Indian government said on Thursday, adding it was "deeply shocked" by the verdict.
New Delhi said in a statement that it attaches "high importance to this case" and will "take up the verdict with Qatari authorities". Local media has reported that the eight men, who worked with a private company in Qatar, were arrested for spying in August 2022, but Reuters could not independently confirm the charges.
The sentenced Indian Navy personnel include Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vashisht, Commander Purenendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal and Sailor Ragesh.
The eight Indian nationals worked at Qatar’s Dahra Global Technologies and Consulting Services. It is a private company that offers training and various other services to the defense and security agencies of Qatar, according to the Indian media.Neither the Indian government nor the Qatari authorities have made the charges against the men, who are all former Indian navy officials, public.
Indian foreign ministry officials, including Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, have earlier said that the exact nature of the charges against the eight Indian men is "not entirely clear".