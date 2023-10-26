Israel accuses UN chief of justifying terrorism for saying Hamas attack ‘didn’t happen in a vacuum’

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials expressed outrage Wednesday over U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ remarks that the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel “did not happen in a vacuum,” saying his comment at a Security Council meeting amounted to a justification for terrorism.

Guterres responded to the Israeli criticism, telling reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York that he was “shocked” at the misinterpretation of part of his statement to the council, “as if I was justifying acts of terror by Hamas.”

The secretary-general said he spoke of the grievances of the Palestinian people and also stated: “But the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas.” The Israeli envoy said the secretary-general “once again distorts and twists reality,” pointing again to his statement Tuesday that the Oct. 7 massacres “did not happen in a vacuum.” headtopics.com

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, asked about Erdan’s response, said anyone who listened to the secretary-general in the council Tuesday and earlier Wednesday knows that his position is “there is no justification for … the horrendous and abhorrent acts of terrorism perpetrated by Hamas on the seventh of October.”

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, told U.N. reporters later Wednesday that Arab nations stand by the secretary-general “against these ridiculous attacks against him.” “We salute him for that courageous position, and maybe today he is the most popular man under the sun in all corners of the globe, including among the Palestinian people,” Mansour said. “We want such decisive leaders … when it comes for standing for justice, standing for international law, standing for saving human rights.”“I will not meet with the U.N. secretary-general. After the October 7 massacre, there is no place for a balanced approach. headtopics.com

