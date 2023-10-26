Qatar sentences eight Indian Navy officials to death

The former Indian Navy officials, including Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh, were arrested by Qatari intelligence services in Doha on August 30, 2022.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is deeply 'shocked' at the decision and awaiting more details about the judgment. The MEA stated that they have initial information about the case involving eight Indian employees of Al Dahra company in Qatar.

They are shocked by the death penalty verdict and are exploring legal options. They are also in contact with the detainees' families and legal team. The MEA stressed the importance of this case and said they will provide consular and legal help. They also plan to discuss the verdict with Qatari authorities. headtopics.com

"Due to the confidential nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," it added.

