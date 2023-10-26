Pakistan foils India's infiltration bid in Zafarwal sector

(Dunya News) – Pakistani forces on Thursday shot down an Indian Quadcopter along the working boundary in Zafarwal sector.

Indian forces violated the ceasefire and attempted to launch a quadcopter drone in Zafarwal sector that was timely thwarted by the Pakistani forces. To cover the failure of the quadcopter infiltration, Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing on Pakistani posts. Pakistani forces responded promptly to the Indian aggression.

