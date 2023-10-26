CJP Isa speaks up against usurping of women rights

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday observed that women were being deprived of their rights in an unconstitutional and unIslamic manner.The court ordered the Revenue Department of Dera Ghazi Khan to immediately hand over the possession of the inherited land to one Sara Akhtar after taking it back from her maternal uncle Sardar Mansoor.

The court also directed the maternal uncle to pay all the expenditures his niece had incurred on litigation. During the course of hearing, the CJP remarked that the court was not giving special concession to women.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the woman had sold her land in 1989 to her maternal uncle Sardar Mansoor, and reclaimed its ownership after 20 years while denying her own signature on the sale deed. Justice Athar Minallah observed that it was the responsibility of the buyer to prove the purchase of the land. Three courts had ruled against the petitioner, he noted.

Sara Akhtar's lawyer said that his client was a minor at the time of the alleged sale of the land. Sardar Mansoor is the former chairman of district council who had transferred the land to his young children, wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law, he added.

