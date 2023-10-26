Pakistan Railways CEO rings alarm bells on salaries

He emphasized that salaries have become a major issue and a solution can be found if the government provides a bailout package of Rs3 to Rs4 billion.

Shahid Aziz discussed these challenges in a conversation with journalists at PR Headquarters on Thursday. Furthermore, Pakistan Railways CEO also raised concerns regarding the substantial financial losses incurred last year due to floods.Shahid Aziz identified a significant issue contributing to railway accidents, attributing them to a lack of resources for maintaining tracks, engines, and bogies.Additionally, the CEO expressed his stance on railway fares and noted that he has not contemplated reducing them.

He also mentioned that the railways are finding it challenging to pass on the benefits of lower diesel prices to customers.Petrol prices in Pakistan to see slight hike from November 1

