PTI bigwigs Asad Qaiser, Ali Mohammad Khan meet Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bigwigs Asad Qaiser and Ali Mohammad Khan condoled on Thursday the death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s mother-in-law.

Durrani called on Rehman in Islamabad. On this occasion, Durrani condoled the death of Fazl's mother-in-law.

Addressing the workers’ convention in Multan, Rehman said: “The JUI-F has always struggled for the masses’ rights. The JUI-F’s Million March had proved the party to be one of the country’s biggest political forces.”He made it clear that his party will stage protests if there is rigging in the upcoming elections. “We are not going to give away our rights if they are snatched,” he added. headtopics.com

Few weeks back, Fazlur Rehman commended on Tuesday the role of the Islamic scholars in the running government affairs.

