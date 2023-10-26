ECP allots ‘eagle’ symbol to Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday delivered the reserved decision of allotting the ‘Eagle’ symbol to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) had formally applied to the Election Commission, seeking the allocation of the eagle symbol.Notably, the eagle symbol was previously held by the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), which was associated with the late General Pervez Musharraf.

However, on October 13, the Election Commission withdrew the eagle symbol from APML and removed the party from the list of political parties.This decision effectively disqualified the APML from participating in future elections as a political party due to its failure to hold intra-party elections. headtopics.com

ECP allots ‘eagle’ to IPP as election symbolIPP re-applies for ‘Eagle’ as the party’s election symbol مزید پڑھ ⮕

PML-N leaders from Balochistan join IPPThe Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from Balochistan joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Andeelb Abbas and two other PTI women leaders joined IPPLAHORE: Three more women leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) have joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). مزید پڑھ ⮕

PPP asks ECP to announce election datePakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the date and schedule for the general elections. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Bilawal Bhutto meets with party leaders to discuss political landscapePakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari convened on Tuesday meetings with the party leaders in Islamabad to deliberate on the current political landscape of the country. مزید پڑھ ⮕

ECP summons interior secretary in contempt case against PTI chairmanAdvocate Shaheen said that interior secretary's excuse was an insult of the ECP مزید پڑھ ⮕