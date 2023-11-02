Conference on Resilience, Reform in Pakistan: Pakistan’s economic potential is much more than other countries

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan has said Pakistan’s economic potential is much more than that of many countries of the world. Speaking at a conference on Resilience and Reform in Pakistan organized by the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C Ambassador Masood Khan highlighted that according to the World Economic Forum, Pakistan's economy should be the 20th largest by 2030.He said that we are undertaking a raft of ambitious reforms to tap into Pakistan’s unmind potential to reach those goals.

Masood Khan said Pakistan has a destiny. Its geography, people and its ideals determine that destiny.He said the wars of the past 40 years, though necessary at that time for peace and security, have left their scars and distracted Pakistan from its chosen path of economic progress.

He said the dark shadows of that period are receding and one of our tasks is to redress this ill-deserved reputational damage done to us and burnish our brand, not by words but by actions.

