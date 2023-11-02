Economic Coordination Committee meeting: reviews summaries by ministry of commerce, energy

A summary submitted by the Ministry of Energy regarding measures to meet requirement of urea fertilizers for rabbi season 2023-24 was also considered by the forum. After detailed discussion the ECC decided that uninterrupted gas supply will continue for Fatima Fert and Agritech Plants to ensure sufficient supply of urea fertilizer.

:

SAMAATV: Lahore smog crisis: Caretaker minister declines to declare school holidayThe Punjab Cabinet Committee convened its second meeting to discuss the escalating smog issue, but none of its members decided to shut down schools this week.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Faizabad Sit-In Judgment Govt Seems Non-Serious Over Unmasking Those Behind Sit-In: CJPThe Supreme Court has rejected the committee constituted by the federal government to identify the characters behind 2017 Faizabad dharna and directed to form a new empowered committee.

ذریعہ: PTVNewsOfficial | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Mining faces gulf between ambition and reality on energy transitionMining faces gulf between ambition and reality on energy transition

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Inflation likely to swing between 27%-29% this month: Finance MinistryFinance Ministry report says July-September saw increase in FDI at $402.3 million

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: IMF to review Pak economic performance from tomorrowIMF to review Pak economic performance from tomorrow

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: SBP Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged at 22% in Latest Monetary Policy MeetingThe State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to maintain the key policy rate at 22% in its latest monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. The decision comes in the wake of an IMF review and amidst various economic factors influencing the decision.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕