Faizabad Sit-In Judgment Govt Seems Non-Serious Over Unmasking Those Behind Sit-In: CJP

Yesterday, former chairman Pakistan electronic media regulatory authority Absar Alam filed an affidavit in the apex court, holding then director general counter intelligence General Faiz Hameed responsible for pressurising him into taking channels off air and going after journalists.

When Chief Justice asked the PEMRA representative if Absar Alam's allegations are true, he threw the onus on current chairman, who was then summoned by the bench. Chief Justice expressed apprehensions that the T.O.R's of the committee appear to be an attempt to exonerate those behind the sit-in.

He lamented the fact that TV channels were allowed to run extensive coverage and politicians visited the participants of the dharna which not only disrupted life of common Pakistani but also cost our economy losses of more than 8 billion per day through that time.

Chief Justice also wondered what factors were at play when this judgment was forcefully resisted and now everyone is withdrawing the review petitions.

