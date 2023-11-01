Mining faces gulf between ambition and reality on energy transition

There is little doubt that Australia is a country well-placed to play a major role in supplying many of the metals vital to the energy transition.It is also a top supplier of copper, nickel and zinc and has proven reserves of other critical minerals such as cobalt and rare earths.

In the past junior miners raised equity capital, conducted exploration and proved up a resource. At this point, they could try and raise more capital, seek big-pocketed partners or hope that a large mining company would buy them out.

The major miners have pulled back on acquisitions in recent years, preferring to run operations leanly and return cash to shareholders, and if they do invest it's largely been brownfield expansions of existing operations.The irony is that in seeking cash to try and reduce reliance on China's dominant role in the energy transition supply chains, the mining industry in the West has been exposed as lacking capital and motivation to invest.

Australia's federal government last week doubled its funding for critical minerals to A$4 billion ($2.52 billion), but this is largely viewed as a small amount by the industry. Even the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which offers around $369 billion in support to de-carbonise the economy, is unlikely to be enough to build an entire supply chain for critical minerals that lessen dependence on China.

