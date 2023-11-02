Attack on Jabalia refugee camp: Pakistan condemns Israel’s barbaric attack on refugee camp

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the attack is latest in a series of war crimes being perpetrated against the people of Gaza. She said the attack underlines the urgency of unconditional ceasefire to protect civilians from further carnage.

The Spokesperson urged the international community, especially the backers of Israel, to take urgent measures to bring an end to hostilities, lift siege of Gaza, protect civilians, and facilitate humanitarian corridors for provision of uninterrupted relief supplies to the beleaguered people of Gaza.

