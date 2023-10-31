Zaka Ashraf ‘allowed’ Babar Azam, team management to take decisions, avers Hafeez

Israel vanishes from Chinese online maps amidst Gaza conflictLiverpool's Quadruple aspirations gaining momentum

BOLNETWORK: PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf In Action | Babar Azam And Inzamam-ul-Haq In Trouble

SAMAATV: Babar Azam extols Fakhar Zaman for match-winning knock against BangladeshPakistan national cricket team skipper Babar Azam praised opener Fakhar Zaman for putting up a blistering performance against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the World Cup on Tuesday.

SAMAATV: World Cup 2023: Babar Azam-inspired team bag lopsided victory against BangladeshDespite having a slight chance of cementing their place in the semifinals, Pakistan bowlers were off to a great start, toppling the Bangladesh top-order in the 31st match of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

BOLNETWORK: Zaka Ashraf says ‘Inzamam ul Haq took unilateral decision to resign’Inzamam ul Haq, the Chief Selector for the Pakistan national cricket team, has tendered his resignation amid allegations of a conflict of interest.

SAMAATV: Waqar Younis condemns airing of Babar Azam's private messagesFormer captain Waqar Younis criticizes the public disclosure of Babar Azam's private messages, urging respect for privacy in cricket.

BOLNETWORK: Pakistani news anchor admits mistake of making Babar Azam’s private chat publicIn an ongoing drama about the leakage of chats between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and PCB COO Salman Naseer

