ECP delisted APML from list of political parties

The Election Commission of Pakistan says that there are no party members of APML; the party no longer exists. The ECP further claims that the APML has not been able to submit the details of party assets for four years, and the APML is delisted.

On the other hand, APML challenged the decision to cancel the party registration in the Supreme Court (SC). In the petition, APML has requested that the Supreme Court annul the decision of the Election Commission and restore the registration of the party.A condolence reference held in memory of Gen Pervez Musharraf (Late) at...Earlier, a condolence reference held in memory of Gen Pervez Musharraf (Late) at local hotel in Karachi on Thursday paid rich tributes to the former president for his services for Pakistan.

Addressing the condolence meeting attended by a large number of businessmen and people from different walks of life, former governor of State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Shamshad Akhtar said that Gen Musharraf was very sincere person with Pakistan and the nation, adding that he wanted to bring Pakistani women into the mainstream.

She said that she had no link with the Pakistan army but Musharraf held a meeting with her and told her that he wanted to bring Pakistani women forwards.

