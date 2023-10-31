– Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan

This is the inter-bank closing currency exchange rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)., Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

BOLNETWORK: – Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan.

SAMAATV: – Dollar rate in Pakistan today: October 31, 2023On Tuesday morning, the rate for US Dollar against the Pakistani Rupee stood at Rs281.50 as the interbank exchange rate saw a minor 10-paisa drop at the opening of the trading session

BOLNETWORK: Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Pound, Euro on October 31, 2023In Karachi, on Sunday, October 29, 2023, here are the open market exchange rates for foreign currencies, including the US Dollar.

