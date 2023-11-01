IPP gears up to stage power show in Hafizabad

:

BOLNETWORK: IPP will hold first public show in Khanewal tomorrowLahore: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has announced a schedule public gathering from October 28 to December 09.

BOLNETWORK: Asad Umar reveals getting invitation to join IPPFormer General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar said that I was invited to join IPP earlier too, but I denied it, Bol News.

EXPRESSNEWSPK: سینٹر اسٹیج ۔ 28 اکتوبر ۔ 2023ءCenter Stage With Rehman Azhar | 28 October 2023 | Express News

BOLNETWORK: USAID Administrator FM Jilani discuss bilateral ties, Gaza situationAdministrator of the USAID Samantha Power on Tuesday telephoned Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

EXPRESSNEWSPK: ایکسپریسو ۔ 31 اکتوبر ۔ 2023ءExpresso with Armala Hassan and Imran Hassan | Morning Show | 31 Oct 2023 | Express News

EXPRESSNEWSPK: ایکسپریسو ۔ 30 اکتوبر ۔ 2023ءExpresso with Armala Hassan and Imran Hassan | Morning Show | 30 Oct 2023 | Express News

