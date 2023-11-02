Martyrs of Pakistan: soldiers sacrificed their blood for beloved country

Havaldar Abdul Sattar martyred on 28th September 2023 while fighting bravely during an operation against terrorists on Pak-Afghan border in Sambaza Zhob.Havaldar Abdul Sattar Shaheed left his parents, widow and children among the mourners.

This great and eternal sacrifice of Havaldar Abdul Sattar Shaheed will be written in golden letters in history.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DUNYANEWS: Soldiers martyred in Awaran laid to rest with full military honoursLarge number of Pakistan Army officials, relatives and locals attended funeral prayer of the martyrs

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Taliban govt appeals Pakistan to give illegal Afghans more time to leave countryTaliban govt has made an appeal to Pakistan, urging them to grant more time for undocumented Afghans residing in Pakistan to leave the country

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Aitzaz Ahsan sees Nawaz Sharif’s return a ‘deal’Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan asserted on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had returned to the country under a ‘’deal’’.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Alkhidmat Foundation plants 10,000 saplings in tribute to Gaza martyrsAlkhidmat Foundation's mega plantation drive, with the participation of volunteers and international organizations, honors Gaza martyrs and aims to combat pollution through tree plantation

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: IPP gears up to stage power show in HafizabadThe Istehkam-e-Pakistan-e-Pakistan) has geared up to stage a power show in Hafizabad after a successful public gathering in Jahanian.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: ECP delisted APML from list of political partiesIslamabad: The political party All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has been delisted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕