Youth and Teacher Coalitions Express Distress Over Discontinuance of Senior High School Program

YOUTH and teacher coalitions expressed their distress over the discontinuance of the senior high school (SHS) program in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and local universities and colleges (LUCs).They are worried that the move will displace both learners and educators.

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) and the Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (Spark) said that “haphazardly discontinuing” the senior high school program without ensuring enhanced quality in the education system would jeopardize the learners’ right to education.In a joint statement sent to SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, the groups also lamented that the discontinuance would lead to economic struggles for teachers.“While we understand that SUCs and LUCs are mandated to offer the SHS program only during the K-12 transition period, we fear that mechanically following suit without serious consideration of the drawbacks on education stakeholders will lead to another learning crisis leaving 17,700 students affected by dislocation and hundreds of thousands more by imminent congestion,” they sai





