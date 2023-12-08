Grab Rider Community Reports Stable to Slight Increase in Earnings

Leaders from Grab rider community report stable to slight increase in their earnings. Grab delivery-partners actively participate in a series of forums and town halls, engaging in discussion with Grab as the platform introduces the effort-based earning model. Leaders from the Grab delivery-partner community expressed their cautious optimism about the newly introduced effort-based model.

Over the past two weeks since the launch of the restructured earning model, the community leaders have noted that their average income has either remained at par or has incrementally improved. The rider leaders highlight how the new effort-based model is addressing their existing concerns by incorporating pick-up distance and the merchant waiting time in their earnings computation





