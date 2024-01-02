SM Supermalls President Steven Tan Supports Global Youth Summit

SM Supermalls’ commitment to developing the youth through SM Cares has been a journey filled with purpose and passion. As President of SM Supermalls, Steven Tan has exhibited leadership values which go far beyond the boundaries of the retail sector that he is most comfortable and adept with.

Fueled by his passion to promote positive social change and global peace, Steven has supported the Global Youth Summit for over six years now—working as the primary force behind the platform, offering partnership venues and logistical assistance for its annual execution. Empowering the next generation is important to SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan, and he strengthens this through fostering dialogue, understanding, and contributing to positive global change. The milestones achieved by the Global Youth Summit are considerable, with Mr. Tan’s commitment helped them amass the following notable records—586,500 engaged youth, 950 schools reached, and presence in 62 countries. Mr. Tan’s dedication to the youth and his efforts in promoting positive change are truly commendable





