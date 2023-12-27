Two Sisters from Bulan Excel in Statistics and Become Data Engineers

A NEXT of kin doing data and analytics in the Bay Area spent the Yuletide of 2022 in the Pacific Northwest. In Portland, she reconnected with dorm mates at Sampaguita whom she last saw more than 20 years ago. She could hardly contain her excitement over the chance encounter. The reason? Her dorm mates — two sisters from Bulan, Sorsogon — consistently got a grade of '1' in statistics and not a point lower, a beyond-the-ordinary occurrence in academic life.
In my kin's uneventful university life, she barely scraped by her stat courses and got a 'kwatro' in econometrics despite her inordinate fear of flunking and her literal 'burning of the midnight oil.' The two sisters from Bulan, by contrast, got flat '1' in statistics and excelled in all courses involving numbers without any serious effort.The two sisters, imbued with youthful idealism, originally planned to go back to the province and teach math and statistics in Sorsogon schools. The real world intervened, and the two sisters are now data engineers based in the Pacific Northwes
