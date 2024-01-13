Yemen's Huthis Remain a Threat to International Shipping Despite Recent Strikes

Recent strikes against Yemen's Huthis are unlikely to end the threat they pose to international shipping, with the Iran-backed rebels having already survived years of heavy aerial bombardment by Gulf states. Yemen's Huthis launched an anti-ship ballistic missile on January 12, 2024 in retaliation for overnight American and British strikes targeting the Iran-backed rebels.

The assessment of damage from the strikes by the United States and Britain is still ongoing, with casualties expected to be low





